Mahoning Valley has new ministry

YOUNGSTOWN — Richard Brown United Methodist Church, 1205 Elm St., recently voted to join the congregations of Centenary, Lockwood, and Mahoning United Methodist churches in a new ministry, Pastor Greg Calko, said in a news release.

The four churches are now part of YUMTeaM, a new ministry in the Mahoning Valley dedicated to promoting worship without barriers. One of the primary goals of YUMTeaM is to eliminate the physical and social barriers that divide and separate people, Pastor Calko said

A legacy dinner will be at Richard Brown at 1 p.m. Sunday, with the closing worship service immediately following.