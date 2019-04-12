Youngstown City Schools will have job fair Wednesday

YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown City School District plans its annual job fair Wednesday as it seeks dedicated individuals to join the district employee ranks.

The seventh annual YCSD Job Fair will be at Choffin Career and Technical Center, 200 E. Wood St. Open interviews are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Colleen Chamberlain, YCSD’s chief of human resources, believes the job fair presents job-seeking with a great opportunity to join the YCSD team.

"Our students deserve the best people to help them achieve greatness,” she said. “Be a part of that success by attending the seventh annual Youngstown City School District Job Fair, and find out how you can make a difference in the lives of our children."

The school district is recruiting teachers with licensure in several areas:

Integrated mathematics, seventh through 12th grades

Comprehensive science, seventh through 12th grades

Intervention specialists, kindergarten through 12th grades

Teachers of visually-impaired students

Pre-kindergarten through third grade with endorsements for fourth and fifth grades

Middle childhood, fourth through ninth grades

Music education

Foreign language

Social studies, fourth through ninth grades

Physical education/health.

The district also plans to hire paraprofessionals, full-time and substitute bus drivers, substitute secretaries and substitute custodians/laborers.

To be hired as a YCSD employee, applicants must pass a BCI/FBI background check and successfully complete a pre-employment drug screen.

Interested job seekers also may apply online at www.applitrack.com/youngstown/onlineapp. Call YCSD’s Human Resources Department for information at 330-744-6925.