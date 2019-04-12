Weather service says bad weather is coming today
Get ready. From the National Weather Service in Cleveland:
Hazardous weather outlook for Cuyahoga-Lake-Geauga-Ashtabula Inland-Medina-Summit-Portage-Trumbull-Wayne-Stark-Mahoning-Holmes-Ashtabula Lakeshore-Crawford counties today and tonight.
"Severe thunderstorms will be possible late this morning into the afternoon. Strong damaging winds or a short lived weak tornado will be possible."
