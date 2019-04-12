Weather service says bad weather is coming today


April 12, 2019 at 10:13a.m.

Get ready. From the National Weather Service in Cleveland:

Hazardous weather outlook for Cuyahoga-Lake-Geauga-Ashtabula Inland-Medina-Summit-Portage-Trumbull-Wayne-Stark-Mahoning-Holmes-Ashtabula Lakeshore-Crawford counties today and tonight.

"Severe thunderstorms will be possible late this morning into the afternoon. Strong damaging winds or a short lived weak tornado will be possible."

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$549500


Columbiana


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$515000


Mineral Ridge


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$379900