UPDATE | Man charged with vehicular homicide in Warren

WARREN

A man accused of leading police on a chase late Thursday that later resulted in a series of accidents that killed a person has now been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.

The Trumbull County Coroner's office has identified the man who was killed on West Market Street as Anthony Blackwell, 34, of North Park Ave.

Others involved in the crash suffered only minor injuries.

Joseph Myers, who has addresses in Pennsylvania and North Leavitt Road in Leavittsburg, was arraigned before Judge Thomas Gysegem today on that charge as well as a charge of felonious assault and failure to comply.

Myers remains in the Trumbull County jail.

He is accused of failing to stop about 10:45 p.m. Thursday for an officer who tried to pull him over for an improper turn. When the officer went to look for him at a home after the chase was called off, he came across a multi-vehicle accident at West Market Street and Parkman Road, where Blackwell died.

Myers was later caught at a nearby store after a foot chase.