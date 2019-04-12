Malvasi II faces September trial for fatal crash, drug charges

YOUNGSTOWN

A 28-year-old Canfield man indicted for failing to inform authorities after a November 2017 fatal crash is set for trial in September.

Michael G. Malvasi II, of Timber Run Drive, faces two felony counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, along with other felony counts of possession of and trafficking in hashish, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, failure to stop after an accident and tampering with evidence.

He appeared this morning before Mahoning County Judge Maureen Sweeney for a pre-trial hearing, when a Sept. 23 jury trial date was set.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol investigation found Malvasi failed to negotiate a turn along Shields Road in Canfield and crashed, causing the death of 23-year-old Ryan Lanzo.

Investigators allege Malvasi didn't call 911 after the crash and instead transported Lanzo to an urgent-care facility in Austintown with help from his father Michael, 56.

The investigation found Malvasi was driving with a high concentration of marijuana in his blood.

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted Malvasi II on the drug charges in February, and on the charges related to the crash in June.

He remains free after posting 10 percent of his combined $35,000 bond from both cases.

Malvasi II is set for another pre-trial hearing Sept. 18 in Judge Sweeney's court.