GOP college group apologizes for ’domestic terrorist’ email
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The president of a college Republican group in Ohio has apologized for a fundraising email that referred to Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as a “domestic terrorist.”
Tom Ferrall is chairman of the Ohio College Republican Federation and a senior at the University of Dayton. He says the email was sent earlier this week without his approval by a third-party fundraising firm he wouldn’t name.
Ferrall says his organization has severed ties with the firm. He says the email wasn’t something he or the organization would ever endorse.
Ocasio-Cortez said in a tweet after the email was publicized that such a message “puts me in danger every time.”
The University of Dayton also said Ferrall improperly used his university mailing address to solicit funds and Ferrall agreed to stop.
