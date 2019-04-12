Free Lecture by Jewish history scholar at Tyler History Center

YOUNGSTOWN

“The Tragedy of Slovak Jews,” an exhibit on the Holocaust in Slovakia curated by the National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, will be on display at the Tyler History Center from April 30 through May 31.

Dr. Rebekah Klein-Pejšová, an expert on Slovak and Jewish history from Purdue University, will present a lecture at the exhibit’s opening event on April 30. Doors will open for a reception at 5:30 pm and the lecture will begin at 6:00. There will be time to view the exhibit both before and after the talk. This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.

Rebekah Klein-Pejsova is Jewish Studies Assistant Professor of History at Purdue University. She specializes in Modern Jewish and East Central European social history, with research interests focusing on the problem of loyalty in state/society relations in the region of today's Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czach Republic since the early 20th century. Prof. Klein-Pejsova earnned her Ph.D. from Columbia University in 2007, after completing her M.A. degree at the Central European University in Budapest, and her B.A. degree at Bard College. She is currently working on a book manuscript concerning the dynamics of Jewish nationality and citizenship in Interwar East Central Europe.

The primary sponsors of the exhibit “The Tragedy of Slovak Jews” include the Mahoning Valley Historical Society, the American Slovak Cultural Association of the Mahoning Valley, and the Center for Judaic and Holocaust Studies at Youngstown State University. Community organizations have contributed as well.

For more information about the exhibit and the free lecture visit www.mahoninghistory.org