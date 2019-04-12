Four people vie for Struthers at-large council seats


April 12, 2019 at 9:55p.m.

STRUTHERS — City council will have at least two new faces after the May 7 primary and November general elections.

Two council at-large seats are opening up as Mike Patrick, D, is running for mayor, and Joseph Rudzik, D, is running for council president in the primary election.

There are four candidates running for the three at-large positions in the primary, including incumbent Councilman Dallas Bigley, D.

The newcomers, also Democrats, are Anthony Pastella, Megan Pingley and Jimmy Baluck.

