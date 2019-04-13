Fitch students watch chicks hatch


April 12, 2019 at 10:55p.m.

AUSTINTOWN — Chicks hatched at Austintown Fitch High School in a zoology class this week.

Students were enthralled to see the process of the eggs incubating and then later hatching, producing baby chickens.

“It was so cool,” said zoology teacher Stacey Sahli. “They’re absolutely adorable.”

Junior and senior zoology students and sophomore biology students got to enjoy the incubation and hatching process of the eggs.

For the complete story, read Saturday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Mineral Ridge


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$379900


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$549500


Columbiana


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$515000