EveryBODY Fashion Show is April 17

YOUNGSTOWN — The EveryBODY Fashion Show, an annual fashion show honoring a fallen classmate, will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Chestnut Room of Kilcawley Center at Youngstown State University.

In 2012, student Danielle Peters of the fashion merchandising program at YSU died due to an eating disorder.

“My colleague, Dr. Priscilla Gitimu. decided to start having the fashion show as a way to honor Danielle and to raise awareness about eating disorders,” explained Jennifer Frank, YSU fashion merchandising professor. “We showcase models of all shapes and sizes on the runway in spring clothing.

