April Bites & Bits: Youngstown and the Titanic

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning Valley Historical Society's next Bites and Bits of History lunch program is Thursday at noon at the Tyler History Center, 325 West Federal St. in downtown Youngstown.

MVHS Curator of Education Traci Manning will speak about Youngstown’s connections to the ill-fated R.M.S. Titanic.

Youngstown boasted several passengers on the Titanic, with one famous death. Local industrialist George Dennick Wick went down with the ship on April 15, 1912, while several of his family members survived.

Bring your own lunch, or visit Overture for their $6 Bites and Bits Lunch Special. Call Overture at 330-744-9900 to place your order. Coffee, pop, and water are available for purchase at the History Center.

The daily parking lot on the west side of the building is available for $2.50. Place money in the numbered slot which corresponds to your parking space in the white box on the Federal Street sidewalk.

For more information contact the Historical Society at 330-743-2589 or visit www.mahoninghistory.org