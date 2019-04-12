Youngstown still looking for a permanent finance director

YOUNGSTOWN — It’s been about six months since four candidates were interviewed for the city finance director’s job, and Mayor Jamael Tito Brown expects a second round to be done later this month.

Brown hasn’t had a permanent finance director during his time as mayor, which began Jan. 1, 2018. A day after he starting serving as mayor, Brown named Kyle Miasek, deputy finance director, as interim finance director, saying he didn’t want to rush the process.

“I want to see it wrapped up in the next couple of months,” Brown said of the search and selection. “I’d like to have that person on board as soon as possible. I remain committed. We need a finance director.”

For the complete story, read Friday's Vindicator and Vindy.com