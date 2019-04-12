Family of woman found in pond posts $20,000 reward for info

LIBERTY

The family of Loraine Lynn, who was found dead in her mother’s pond in 2017, is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Lynn’s killer.

The family paid to put up six billboards in Youngstown with Lynn’s face and a message about the reward.

‘’Our agency is doing everything we can to help the family,’’ interim police Chief Toby Meloro said.

Lynn’s death was initially ruled an accident, until the late Trumbull County Coroner Humphrey Germaniuk ruled the death a homicide seven months later.

Anyone with information related to Lynn's death is asked to contact the confidential Liberty Police Department tips line at 330-539-9830.