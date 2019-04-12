Interviews completed for new Youngstown schools CEO

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown’s Academic Distress Commission will further narrow the list of candidates to become the school district’s new chief executive officer down to two or three “probably in the next few days,” said John Richard, commission chairman.

The YADC interviewed the remaining three of six candidates for the CEO position this evening at East High School.

The candidates were selected by search firm Finding Leaders of Sagamore Hills, Ohio. The district paid the firm $23,000 to find a replacement for Krish Mohip, who will leave the district the end of July.

These candidates were interviewed tonight – Justin Jennings, superintendent of Muskegon Schools, Muskegon, Mich.; John Thomas, retired superintendent of Alliance and Delaware schools and now a consultant; and Steve Thompson, superintendent of Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools, Ohio.

For the complete story, read Friday's Vindicator and Vindy.com