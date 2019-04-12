UPDATE | Bernie's big weekend itinerary with Lordstown public event

LORDSTOWN

Sunday’s event with U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, a presidential candidate, at Lordstown High School will be open to the public.

The event with the American Federation of Teachers at Lordstown High School starts at 1 p.m. with the doors opening at 12:30 p.m.

Tickets are not required but an RSVP is encouraged. To RSVP, go online to: https://act.berniesanders.com/signup/event-190414_warren_oh/

Sanders will visit battleground states in the Midwest on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday .

Sanders will have allies in Madison, Wisc., Warren, Mich. and Pittsburgh, Pa. He will also meet with community members in Gary, Ind., and union workers in Coopersville, Michigan, and Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

In Lordstown, Sanders will sit down with American federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten, experts and workers in the community to discuss everything from plant closures to schools.

Sanders will end the swing with a stop in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, to participate in a town hall hosted by FOX News.

The tour will emphasize that Democrats’ clearest and strongest path to victory in 2020 runs through the upper Midwest. At rallies in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania -- three states that flipped and voted for Donald Trump in 2016 -- Sanders will deliver a message focused on fighting against unfair trade deals that undermine workers wages and enrich CEOs, rebuilding and strengthening unions and guaranteeing health care as a right to all with Medicare for All.

Here is the itinerary:

Friday, April 12

5 p.m. Rally in Madison, Wisconsin with Sanders James Madison Park, 614 E Gorham St. Madison, WI 53703

Information for the public: This event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Entrance is provided on a first come, first served basis.

Saturday, April 13

9:15 a.m. Community Meeting with Sanders in Gary, Indiana Genesis Center, 1 Genesis Center Plz, Gary, IN 46402

This event is closed to the public.

1:30 p.m. Meeting with UA Local 174 in Coopersville, Michigan 1008 O Malley Drive, Coopersville Michigan

This event is closed to the public.

5 p.m. Rally in Warren, Michigan with Sanders Macomb Community College Parking Lot 15, 14500 East 12 Mile Road, Warren, MI 48088

Information for the public: This event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Entrance is provided on a first come, first served basis.

Sunday, April 14

1 p.m. Ohio Workers Town Hall Meeting with AFT President Randi Weingarten Lordstown High School, 1824 Salt Springs Road, Warren, OH 44481

This event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Entrance is provided on a first come, first served basis.

5 p.m. Rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with Sanders Schenley Plaza, 4100 Forbes Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15260

This event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Entrance is provided on a first come, first served basis.

Monday, April 15

2:30 p.m. Meeting with Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 PA-315, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702

This event is closed to the public.

6:30 p.m. FOX News Town Hall with Sanders ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks, 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem, PA

This event is closed to the public.