YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown Area Community Concert Band will perform at 6 p.m. Thursday at SMARTS at Ohio One, 25 E. Boardman St., first floor. Following a short family-friendly concert, the audience will be introduced to the different instruments in the band. Each child and their family members will then select an instrument that they wish to learn more about, such as percussion, flutes, or trumpets. This sectional time will be an opportunity for the children to learn more and to have a hands-on look at their instrument of choice. The goal is to spark interest in instrumental music education. The concert is free and open to the public. For information, visit www.smartsartschool.org.