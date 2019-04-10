Wires down after accident on Mahoning Avenue
YOUNGSTOWN — Drivers might want to avoid the 800 block of Mahoning Avenue after an accident that took place at about 2:30 p.m. today.
Two utility poles and a transformer were knocked down during the accident, a police supervisor said.
Ambulance and fire crews are being told to take other routes if they have a call in the area because of wires on the ground.
This is a breaking news story. Watch Vindy.com for updates.
