Ryan brings presidential campaign to New Hampshire

YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan is bringing his presidential campaign to New Hampshire, the first state in the nation with a presidential primary.

Ryan of Howland, D-13th, will meet with the Manchester Young Democrats at the Strange Brew Tavern in that New Hampshire community at 7:30 pm. tonight.

His campaign said Ryan will discuss the challenges young people in that state face and talk about the opportunities they see for our country.

Ryan will also appear on WMUR TV’s “Conversation with the Candidate” program in Manchester from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday.

Earlier today, Ryan spoke at the North Americas Building Trades Unions Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C. Prior to that, he spent two days in Iowa, the first state with a presidential caucus.

He officially announced his presidential candidacy April 4 and had a Saturday rally in downtown Youngstown.