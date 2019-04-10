UPDATE | Coroner ID's victim of Tuesday's city shooting

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has identified Savon Young, 25, as the person who was shot and killed about 2:25 p.m. Tuesday at a 135 Tod Lane home.

Young was found lying near the porch under a shrub. His death is the eighth homicide in the city this year.

Police collected more than 50 shell casings at the crime scene and have said they are looking for “multiple suspects” to talk to.

10:56 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown police this morning said the dead man is a male black.

Two other victims, innocent bystanders were injured in a motor vehicle accident at the scene.

"No further information will be released at this time," police said.

If anyone has any information in regards to this investigation contact the Detective Division at 330 742-8911 or the Patrol Commanders Office at 330 742-8950.

Police said they are working to determine if the homicide is related to a shooting earlier in the day on Kendis Circle where a woman was wounded.

On Tod Lane, police recovered more than 50 shell casings from multiple weapons, including an assault rifle.

On Kendis Circle, police recovered casings from a 9mm handgun and a shotgun.

The homicide in Tod Lane marks the second homicide in the city this year where an assault weapon or semiautomatic rifle was used.