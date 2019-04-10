Mill Creek MetroParks road closures
YOUNGSTOWN
The following roads in Mill Creek MetroParks will be closed to vehicular traffic as well as cyclists and pedestrians from approximately 6:30 a.m. until Noon on Sunday, April 14, 2019 for the Run Y-town 10 Mile Run:
• Old Mill Drive
• Kreider’s Entrance
• West Newport Drive
• East Newport Drive
• Chestnut Hill Drive
