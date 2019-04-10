MetroParks Farm parking lot improvements start Monday

CANFIELD

Construction for the 2019 MetroParks Farm Parking Lot Improvements will begin Monday, and will continue April 26.. Construction dates may adjust depending on weather conditions.

Over the duration of construction, public parking will be designated in the gravel lot. The Administration Office, Education Building, Animal Barns, MetroParks Bikeway Trailhead, and Recycling Center will remain open throughout construction. While construction is being completed, exercise caution when accessing these facilities.

Any questions or concerns may be directed to the MetroParks Administration Office at 330.702.3000.