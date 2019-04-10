Man arrested for giving false name to cops

YOUNGSTOWN — A man booked into the Mahoning County jail on Saturday for shooting at a man on the South Side gave deputies a false name, police said.

Detective Sgt. Michael Cox said after the man’s name was reported by the media Tuesday, someone called the jail and said the man was using a false name. Acting on the tip, authorities were able to determine the man’s real name is Donte Mauldin, 36, of Youngstown.

Besides the felonious assault, Mauldin faces a new charge of falsification.