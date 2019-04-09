Youngstown schools VPA spring musical premieres Thursday
YOUNGSTOWN
Youngstown City School District Visual and Performing Arts drama students will present “Comedy Tonight!” at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Chaney High School Auditorium.
Admission is free. The spring musical will feature skits and songs presented in a variety show style. The cast includes students from both Chaney and East high schools and is directed by James Courim, drama teacher, and Carla Gipson, drama enrichment instructor, with music direction by Kathryn Stanton.
For further information regarding Visual and Performing Arts or the Youngstown City School District VPA Spring Musical, contact Tracy Schuler Vivo, director of visual and performing arts, at 330-744-8830 or at Tracy.Schuler-Vivo@youngtown.k12.oh.us
The Chaney Auditorium is located in Chany High School, 731 S. Hazelwood Ave.
