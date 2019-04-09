Warren Council to have meetings today
WARREN
Warren City Council will have a special meeting at 5:15 p.m. today, and a caucus and regular council meeting at 5:15 p.m. April 10. Both meetings will take place in the Municipal Justice Building, 141 South St. SE.
More like this from vindy.com
- November 20, 2017 1:10 p.m.
Warren City Council Finance Committee to meet today
- February 28, 2018 midnight
City council to meet
- February 14, 2018 midnight
City council to meet
- June 19, 2018 10:30 a.m.
Warren City Council committee meetings are today
- February 21, 2017 1:35 p.m.
Warren City Council meets Wednesday
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.