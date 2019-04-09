Warren Council to have meetings today


April 9, 2019 at 12:01p.m.

WARREN

Warren City Council will have a special meeting at 5:15 p.m. today, and a caucus and regular council meeting at 5:15 p.m. April 10. Both meetings will take place in the Municipal Justice Building, 141 South St. SE.

