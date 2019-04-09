Sources: Bernie Sanders to campaign in Lordstown Sunday
LORDSTOWN — Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is expected to campaign Sunday in Lordstown, the home of the idled General Motors plant, sources with knowledge of the potential visit told The Vindicator.
Details haven’t been finalized, but could be announced as early as Wednesday.
The event could be at Lordstown High School, sources tell The Vindicator.
Sanders has scheduled rallies in the Midwest Friday through Sunday.
His campaign says he will be in Madison, Wisc., at 5 p.m. Friday, in Warren, Mich., at 5 p.m. Saturday, and in Pittsburgh at 5 p.m. Sunday.
The Lordstown visit is expected to be Sunday afternoon before heading to Pittsburgh, sources say.
