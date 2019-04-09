Niles school board has special meeting Wednesday


April 9, 2019 at 4:45p.m.

NILES — The Niles schools board will have a special meeting to approve tentative agreements, contracts and other business at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the administration building, 309 N. Rhodes Ave.

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$549500