Israeli exit polls show tight race

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main challenger, former military chief Benny Gantz, were locked in a neck and neck race today as exit polls showed no clear winner in an election that was seen as a referendum on the long-serving leader.

With final results hours away, the early indications were that Netanyahu suffered a setback by failing to score a decisive victory. The 69-year-old prime minister's fate is clouded by a series of corruption investigations.

Two Israeli TV stations showed Gantz's Blue and White Party with a narrow lead over the Likud, while a third exit poll showed them deadlocked.

Yet two of the polls gave the Likud and its hard-line allies the upper hand in being able to form a parliamentary coalition, and a third poll put the two blocs in a tie.

In separate statements, both declared victory.

"We won! The Israeli public has had their say!" the Blue and White party said. "These elections have a clear winner and a clear loser."

It urged the Israeli president to "call on the winner to form the next government. There is no other option!"

Netanyahu said his right-wing bloc won a "clear victory."