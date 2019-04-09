Former mayor, commissioner McNally gets law license back
COLUMBUS
The Ohio Supreme Court today reinstated the law license of John A. McNally, former Youngstown mayor and ex-Mahoning County commissioner, who had it suspended Sept. 18, 2018.
McNally had sought reinstatement March 19 and the court gave it to him today.
The court suspended his license in September for a year with six months of it stayed on the condition that he engage in no further misconduct.
The suspension was related to the Oakhill Renaissance Place corruption case. McNally pleaded guilty Feb. 26, 2016, to four misdemeanors in connection that scandal.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 20, 2019 1:44 p.m.
McNally petitions to get his law license back
- March 21, 2019 midnight
McNally asks for license
- April 9, 2019 midnight
Court: Sciortino late on payments
- January 11, 2019 12:07 a.m.
Yavorcik thankful to have law license reinstated
- September 18, 2018 9:24 a.m.
McNally's law license suspended for role in Oakhill corruption case
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.