Former mayor, commissioner McNally gets law license back

COLUMBUS

The Ohio Supreme Court today reinstated the law license of John A. McNally, former Youngstown mayor and ex-Mahoning County commissioner, who had it suspended Sept. 18, 2018.

McNally had sought reinstatement March 19 and the court gave it to him today.

The court suspended his license in September for a year with six months of it stayed on the condition that he engage in no further misconduct.

The suspension was related to the Oakhill Renaissance Place corruption case. McNally pleaded guilty Feb. 26, 2016, to four misdemeanors in connection that scandal.