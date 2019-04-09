Aggravated robbery at Family Dollar on Market Street
BOARDMAN
Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred Sunday morning at Family Dollar on Market Street, according to police reports.
The victim, a Family Dollar employee, told police that the suspect walked to the register, pulled out a pistol and said: “Open the register or I’ll shoot.”
The victim told the man that he doesn’t have the ability to open the register, so the suspect removed the drawer and walked out of the store.
The victim described the suspect as a black male about six feet tall wearing a white mask, black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and sunglasses.
