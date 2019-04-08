Warren man indicted in Feb. 24 fatal Niles shooting

WARREN — Ryan Daniels Sr., 28, of Bonnie Brae Avenue Southeast was indicted today in the Feb. 24 shooting death of Britney A. Mazanec near the Hideaway Lounge in Niles.

Daniels is indicted on reckless homicide and involuntary manslaughter, both with specifications of using a gun, and a separate charge of possessing firearms in liquor-permit premises.

The reckless homicide and gun specification could lead to a prison sentence of up to eight years.

A Niles police detective testified at a preliminary hearing in Niles Municipal Court that he believes Daniels shot Mazanec accidentally as he tried to get her attention in front of the tavern.

Mazanec, 33, of Niles, “brushed’ Daniels with her car and also struck another man as she was driving away after a fight involving Mazanec’s friend and another woman at the Hideaway, which is now closed.

Det. Tony Roberts testified that Daniels had his gun in his hand when he struck the car’s window “in attempts to, I guess, get the driver’s attention.”

But the second time he struck the window, the gun went off striking Mazanec in the side of her chest. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.