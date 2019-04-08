Man reluctant to give himself up after Youngstown shooting

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said it took a negotiator an hour Saturday to coax a man who was wanted for a shooting earlier in the day to give himself up.

Bennie Lee Robinson, 26, of West LaClede Avenue, is in the Mahoning County jail on weapons charges and felonious assault after he was arrested in his home.

Reports said officers were called about 11:25 a.m. to a home on Hilton Avenue for a report of gunfire and a man told police he was shot at by his girlfriend's former boyfriend.

Police found a car witnesses said was used in the shooting at Robinson's home, but he refused to come out at first until police got inside and cleared the first floor.

Reports said in an upstairs bedroom officers found a .22-caliber pistol and .22-caliber rifle.