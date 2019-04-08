Man faces charges after cocaine arrives from Puerto Rico
YOUNGSTOWN — Federal postal inspectors and police used a GPS system and other tools to track a package of cocaine delivered Thursday to a Greeley Lane home from Puerto Rico.
Rafael Rosa, no age or address listed, has been named in a federal complaint in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio charging him with trafficking in cocaine.
Rosa was arrested Thursday after an undercover postal inspector delivered a package at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday that was found to have cocaine inside.
After a beacon signaled the package was opened, police arrived with a search warrant and found Rosa trying to hide the package in the ceiling, an affidavit said.
Rosa is currently in federal custody.
