Man faces charges after cocaine arrives from Puerto Rico

YOUNGSTOWN — Federal postal inspectors and police used a GPS system and other tools to track a package of cocaine delivered Thursday to a Greeley Lane home from Puerto Rico.

Rafael Rosa, no age or address listed, has been named in a federal complaint in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio charging him with trafficking in cocaine.

Rosa was arrested Thursday after an undercover postal inspector delivered a package at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday that was found to have cocaine inside.

After a beacon signaled the package was opened, police arrived with a search warrant and found Rosa trying to hide the package in the ceiling, an affidavit said.

Rosa is currently in federal custody.