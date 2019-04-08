Folsom Street in Champion closed after workers hit gas line
CHAMPION — Folsom Street off of Mahoning Avenue and across from Kent State University at Trumbull is closed to vehicle traffic after construction workers hit a natural gas line, the Trumbull County 911 Center reports.
The accident happened at about 9:23 a.m. The Champion Fire Department was still at the scene, and the road was still closed at about 11 a.m.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.