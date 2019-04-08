Youngstown police investigate 7th homicide of 2019
YOUNGSTOWN — City police are investigating the seventh homicide of the year after a man was found shot to death about 11:15 p.m Saturday inside a car in the 200 block of Pasadena Avenue on the South Side.
A news release said the man's identity is unknown. He was found after officers responded to a call of gunfire
In 2018 Youngstown had 26 homicides.
