UPDATE: No arrest yet in city's latest homicide

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown police had made no arrests as of Sunday afternoon in the death of a white male in his early to mid-20s who was found dead inside of a vehicle about 11 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Pasadena Avenue on the South Side.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a gunshot and found the victim dead at the scene. He had been shot.

The victim, who has not been identified, is the seventh homicide in the city in 2019. In 2018, Youngstown had 26 homicides.

Youngstown police and the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

Youngstown police ask anyone with information about this shooting to contact them at 330-742-8929. Tips also can be called into Crime Stoppers at 330-746-CLUE.

Pasadena Avenue was also the location of Youngstown homicides Nos. 18, 19 and 20 in 2018.

Shot and killed Nov. 7 as they sat in a car in front of a home at Pasadena and Gibson Street were Edward Morris, 21; Valarica Blair, 19; and Tariq Morris, 3 months.