Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley honors John and Denise Hirschbeck
BOARDMAN
Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley is honoring John and Denise Hirschbeck and Family as the 2019 Champion for Our Valley’s Children at the ninth annual celebration dinner on May 7 at The Lake Club in Poland.
Tickets are $50 each and can be ordered by calling 330-746-8712 or purchased online at www.akronchildrens.org/mvchampions. Sponsorship information is also available. The social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. and the dinner and program begin at 6:30 p.m.
Each holiday season, the Hirschbecks personally deliver wish list items to families of Akron Children’s patients with complicated, serious or life-threatening health conditions through the Magic of Michael Foundation formed in memory of the Hirschbeck’s son, Michael, who died in 2014 from complications of Adrenoleukodystrophy (ADL), a genetic brain disease.
