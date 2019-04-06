Philly considering tolls to drive into city’s busiest parts

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia transportation officials are considering charging motorists to pass through busy sections of the city.

But not until they see how the recently approved congestion pricing plan works in New York City first.

WPVI-TV reports Philadelphia’s Office of Transportation, Infrastructure, and Sustainability says there are more cars on the street than ever before. The office says the charge would help with public transit funding and encourage commuters to ride, not drive.

Critics say the charge hurts lower-income residents and those who have limited access to public transportation.

Congestion pricing for driving into Manhattan south of Central Park is expected to start in 2021. It would be the first U.S. city to have a congested toll in effect.