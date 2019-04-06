Man killed on 224 in Canfield after car hits tree

CANFIELD

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash that occurred about 6:30 p.m. Friday on U.S. Route 224.

A 2015 Hyundai passenger car driven by Daniel Pennell, 31, from Reynoldsburg, was westbound on 224 in the right lane. Pennell lost control, went left of center, and traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a curb. His vehicle then overturned and struck a tree, the patrol said.

Pennell was transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital where he was pronounced dead. A 3-year old female who was also in the vehicle was taken to St. Elizabeth with non-life threatening injuries.

Pennell was not wearing a safety belt. The 3-year old was secured in a booster seat, the patrol said. The investigation is pending.