First events announced for city's amphitheater
YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre will open June 14 by inviting the community to a free “first look” event.
Guests can check out the new $8 million downtown facility, which will be able to hold up to 4,500 people. Local funk band Geo C and Tha Storm will perform.
The amphitheater’s inaugural season will include a full slate of events, several with free admission and many with a small admission cost due to Home Savings sponsorships.
Already scheduled are the Youngstown Wine and Jazz Festival on June 14, Drive-In Movie Night on July 27, a concert by The Ohio Players on Aug. 17, the band Disco Inferno on Sept. 13, and a spoken word and poetry festival on Sept. 28.
For details, see Saturday's Vindicator.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.