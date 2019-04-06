E. coli outbreak sickens people in five states

ATLANTA

An E. coli outbreak has sickened 72 people across five states.

The reported cases were in Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia and Georgia, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement announcing the outbreak. Eight people have been hospitalized, the CDC added.

The agency has not yet pinpointed a specific food, grocery store or restaurant chain responsible for the infections, and is not recommending people avoid a particular food.

Symptoms of E. coli include severe stomach cramps, vomiting and diarrhea, according to the CDC. Most people get better within five to seven days, though the illness can be severe and in some cases even life-threatening.