Bond set in Youngstown shooting case

YOUNGSTOWN — Bond was set today at $15,000 for a Tyrell Avenue woman accused of shooting her boyfriend Wednesday.

Joellen Paris, 29, was arraigned in municipal court before Magistrate Anthony Sertick on a charge of felonious assault for the shooting, which wounded her boyfriend in the leg about 11 a.m. Wednesday.

When police first arrived at the West Side apartment, they were told Paris and her victim went outside to take out garbage when they were accosted by two men who shot the victim.

Paris changed her story, however, when a supervisor arrived and said her boyfriend was shot inside the apartment.

When the victim was moved off the couch, reports said police found a spent casing underneath him. Officers searched the apartment and found a pistol in a bedroom, reports said.