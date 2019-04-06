Boardman man arraigned on cop-assault charge

YOUNGSTOWN — A Boardman man is free on bond after he was arraigned today in municipal court on charges he interfered with paramedics who were trying to treat his son at Youngstown State University.

Magistrate Anthony Sertick arraigned Mohan Subramanian, 54, on a felony count of assault on a police officer and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and misconduct at an emergency.

Reports said Subramanian tried to stop paramedics about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday at Moser Hall from treating his son who was having a seizure. Reports said he threatened paramedics and refused to give them room after a university police officer asked him to.

When he refused to move, police tried to place him under arrest but he resisted, reports said.

He was first issued a summons until charges were filed in municipal court Thursday.