Adult store robbery suspect surrenders to authorities

YOUNGSTOWN — The suspect in the robbery late March 29 of a Market Street adult store surrendered to police after a warrant was issued for his arrest this week.

Anthony White, 26, of Youngstown, was arraigned today before Magistrate Anthony Sertick on a charge of robbery. He remains in the Mahoning County jail.

White is accused of telling employees of Adult Toy & Gift on Market Street he had a gun while demanding money. He did get away with some cash, police said.

After police asked for help in identifying him, a warrant was issued for his arrest Tuesday and he surrendered to jail authorities.