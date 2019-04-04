Warren second-graders learn about college

WARREN — A local nonprofit organization talks to children in the Youngstown and Warren school districts at a young age about going to college because a large percentage of their parents didn’t go.

In the Mahoning Valley, 30 percent of adults 24 and older have a college degree. About half in Warren and Youngstown have a two-year degree.

Today, the Mahoning Valley College Access Program and several volunteers were in the second-grade classrooms at the McGuffey Pre-K to Grade 8 school to read them a story about college and help them understand what it’s about.

“For us, it’s about starting the discussion early. You have to have some training beyond high school to strengthen the talent pool and workforce,” said Lita Wills, the program’s executive director. “Much of what we do is teach kids that college is possible.”

