Ryan expected to announce presidential bid Thursday

YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan is expected to announce Thursday he’s running for president, sources close to him say.

Ryan of Howland, D-13th, is scheduled to appear Thursday on the ABC talk show “The View” to discuss his decision.

Ryan, who was in New York City in preparation for the show, couldn’t be reached late Wednesday by The Vindicator to comment.

But he told the newspaper last week he was close to making a decision.

William Padisak, president of the Mahoning-Trumbull AFL-CIO, said Ryan recently contacted him asking him to get the word out to labor about a Saturday rally in downtown Youngstown.

While Padisak said Ryan didn’t specifically tell him he was going to run, the labor leader said “I expect it. Why would you have a rally downtown with national media unless you’re running for president?”

Padisak said the rally will be in front of the Youngstown Business Incubator at 2 p.m.

