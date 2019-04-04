Austintown teacher might be placed on leave after OVI charge

AUSTINTOWN — An Austintown Middle School teacher could be placed on administrative leave after reportedly being caught driving heavily intoxicated while her 2- and 4-year-old children were home alone.

Amanda L. Laird, 36, of Baker Street, pleaded not guilty Monday to misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and other related traffic offenses as well as endangering children, according to a township police report.

The report states Laird had a blood alcohol level of .23, nearly three times the legal limit of .08, when arrested by officers just after 11 p.m. March 27.

Laird was released on a total $5,000 personal recognizance bond and is due back in court next month.

She's still a teacher at the middle school today, but Austintown Local Schools officials are conferring with attorneys and state education representatives to determine if Laird will be disqualified because of the alleged offense.

If Laird is disqualified, she will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, a district spokesperson said.

