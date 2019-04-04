2 murder suspects ask for bond reductions

YOUNGSTOWN — Two of six men charged with the January death of a young mother on the East Side have submitted handwritten letters from the Mahoning County jail to the judge in their case.

The letters, written by Burton McGee, 19, and Larenz Rhodes, 18, were filed in common pleas court this week. Rhodes asked Judge Anthony Donofrio to give him a reduced bond, while McGee asked that his case be separated from the other defendants.

The two, along with their four co-defendants, have been held on $1 million bail since their arraignments in municipal court on charges they killed Crystal Hernandez, 24, on Jan. 24 in her McBride Street apartment.

For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com