Youngstown police seek public help to ID robber

April 2, 2019 at 12:09p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police are looking for this man they say robbed the Adult Toy & Gift Store, 1410 Market St., just before midnight Friday.

Reports said the man claimed to have a gun but a weapon was never shown and got away with cash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Michael Lambert at 330-742-8249.

