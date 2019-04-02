US experts reviewing low-carb, other diets for guidelines

NEW YORK (AP) — Some followers of low-carb eating are hoping for a nod of approval in the upcoming U.S. dietary guidelines that advise Americans on what to eat.

It may seem minor, but backers say low-carb's inclusion could influence nutrition advice that doctors give and help shape government food programs like school lunches.

Current guidelines cite the Mediterranean, vegetarian and other diets as examples of healthy eating.

U.S. health officials say low-carb diets will be reviewed along with other eating styles for the 2020 update to the guidelines.

The expert panel that will review the evidence had its first meeting last week. It's expected to issue a report to help shape the guidelines by next year.