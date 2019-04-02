Source: AAF to suspend all operations today

The Alliance of American Football will suspend all football operations today, a source told ESPN, confirming multiple reports.

The league had a call with all players and staff at 1 p.m., the source said.

The Alliance of American Football gave players a chance to prove their worth to NFL teams.

Tom Dundon, who became the AAF's majority owner in February, had said last week the league was in danger of folding without help from the National Football League Players Association.